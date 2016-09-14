Destination America Orders Fifth Season of Bigfoot Series ‘Mountain Monsters’

Destination America has ordered a fifth season of Mountain Monsters, about a band of intrepid hunters and trappers in search of Bigfoot. Production begins this month and the new season is scheduled for springtime 2017.

The unscripted series is centered on the Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings (AIMS) as the organization prowls about for Bigfoot.

The fourth season finale in April ranks as Destination America’s top telecast in households, people two-plus and men 25-54, according to the network.

“Mountain Monsters fans are about as loyal as they come, second only to the AIMS team and their unwavering dedication to finding Bigfoot,” said Jane Latman, general manager of Destination America. “We hear from devoted viewers every single day wanting to know when they’ll get to see more of their favorite monster hunters, and we’re excited to announce that the wait is almost over.”

Also answering to Sasquatch, the bipedal humanoid known as Bigfoot has long been a herculean figure in American folklore.

The series is produced by American Chainsaws for Destination America with Colt and Duke Straub, Royal Malloy, Russell Geyser and Jay Bluemke as executive producers. For Destination America, Cathy Garland is executive producer, Latman is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Destination America, and American Heroes Channel.