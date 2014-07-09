Destination America Orders ‘Buying the Rockies’ #TCA14

Complete Coverage: Summer Press Tour 2014

Beverly Hills, Calif.—Destination America orders Buying the Rockies, an unscripted series featuring home buyers looking to live on tops of mountaintops, the network announced Wednesday ahead of its presentation at the TCA summer press tour. The series is scheduled to premiere this fall.

The network also announced that it has renewed Railroad Alaska, with a 10-episode second season set to debut in the fall.

Buying the Rockies is produced by Paper Route Productions. Railroad Alaska comes from Windfall Films.