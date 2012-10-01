Destination America Greenlights Two New Series
Destination America, the newly rebranded network from
Discovery Communications, has greenlit two new home and lifestyle series for
its expanding lineup, Buying Alaska
and Epic.
Buying Alaska
shows the challenges of purchasing a home in the Alaskan frontier that has no
running water, electricity, indoor bathrooms or in some cases, access roads. The
series premieres Oct. 21 at 10 p.m.
Epic, which debuts
Dec. 16 at 10 p.m., shows the excessive items that people are willing to pay
their life savings for, like tricked-out RVs, floating homes and custom
designed pools.
The pickups join the recent full-series order for United States of Bacon, where chef Todd
Fischer will search for the best bacon creations in America. The 12-episode series,
which is based on a special that aired this summer, is in production for a
December premiere.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.