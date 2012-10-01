Destination America Greenlights Two New Series

Destination America, the newly rebranded network from

Discovery Communications, has greenlit two new home and lifestyle series for

its expanding lineup, Buying Alaska

and Epic.

Buying Alaska

shows the challenges of purchasing a home in the Alaskan frontier that has no

running water, electricity, indoor bathrooms or in some cases, access roads. The

series premieres Oct. 21 at 10 p.m.

Epic, which debuts

Dec. 16 at 10 p.m., shows the excessive items that people are willing to pay

their life savings for, like tricked-out RVs, floating homes and custom

designed pools.

The pickups join the recent full-series order for United States of Bacon, where chef Todd

Fischer will search for the best bacon creations in America. The 12-episode series,

which is based on a special that aired this summer, is in production for a

December premiere.