Destination America Adds 'Sport Fishing TV'

The fishing program Sport Fishing TV is moving to Destination America from NBC Sports Network with the start of the new year, Drew Townes, director of brand strategy at Sport Fishing Television, said. Destination America starts airing the new season Saturday, Jan. 3, and the show will run each week for 26 weeks, on Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. EST and Sundays at 5 a.m. EST.

“We are ecstatic to be joining Destination America, one of the Discovery Communications’ networks,” Townes said in a release. “The outdoor block of programming provides elite content and Sport Fishing TV viewers will get unprecedented coverage like never before with primary spots.”

Destination America, owned by Discovery Communications, launched an outdoor block with the opportunity to purchase airtime on their network, the program noted. “Destination America’s weekend outdoor block has expanded over the past two years to include the top names and shows in the outdoor genre,” Matthew Butler, VP of programming and strategy for Destination America, said in the release. “We are looking forward to bringing Sport Fishing Television, a part of Bonnier Corp., to the network."

