Despite No Triple Crown, Belmont Stakes Up 13%
Despite
the scratch of Triple Crown hopeful I'll Have Another, Saturday's Belmont
Stakes posted a 5.4 overnight rating, a 13% improvement from last year.
It
was the highest-rated non-Triple Crown Belmont since 2005. Locally, the
9.6 rating in New York was up 30% from last year's Belmont. The
prerace (5 p.m.-6:15 p.m.), which was preceded by a 90-minute Belmont ACCESS show on NBC Sports Network, was up 19% over last year.
After
winning both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, I'll Have
Another was poised to go for the sport's first Triple Crown since
1978, but had to drop out due to a swollen left front tendon.
