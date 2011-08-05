‘Desperate Housewives' to End Run In May 2012

The eighth season of ABC's Desperate Housewives will be the show's last, B&C has confirmed.

ABC plans to formally announce that the show will end its run in May 2012 during the network's presentation at the Television Critics' Association summer press tour on Sunday.

The long-running drama has been a staple of ABC's Sunday night lineup for years and continued to be a solid Nielsen performer in its seventh season despite showing some signs of aging.

Season eight marks the first time that Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry will not be an executive producer on the series.

More details about the final season are expected to be announced on Sunday.

Deadline first reported the story.