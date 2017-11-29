‘Designated Survivor,’ Other ABC Shows Sold to Hulu

Hulu said it has licensed the streaming subscription video-on-demand rights to a handful of shows from Disney/ABC Television Group.

The titles include Designated Survivor, Revenge, Shadowhunters, Marvel’s Agent Carter, Blossom, The Catch and Bunheads.

The shows will be available to stream in December.

Disney is one of the owners of Hulu.

Hulu subscribers already have access to several Disney/ABC shows, including black-ish, The Golden Girls, and ABC’s original “TGIF” Lineup.

‘