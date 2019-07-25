‘Designated Survivor’ and ‘Tuca and Bertie’ Won’t See Sophomore Seasons on Netflix

Netflix has canceled Tuca & Bertie and Designated Survivor, which both offered their first seasons on the platform this past spring.

Animated comedy Tuca & Bertie, about the friendship between two bird women in the same apartment building, premiered May 3. Lisa Hanawalt created the show. Tiffany Haddish and Ali Won voice the main characters.

Season one has 10 episodes. Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company produced the show.

Hanawalt, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Haddish and Wong were executive producers.

“Lisa Hanawalt created a relatable yet whimsical world in Tuca & Bertie," said Netflix. "We’re grateful to Lisa, and her fellow executive producers Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, and EPs/stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, along with all of the writers and animators for sharing the funny and dynamic female bird duo of Tuca and Bertie with the world. While Tuca & Bertie won’t have a second season, we’re proud to feature this story on Netflix for years to come.”

Designated Survivor has Kiefer Sutherland as a cabinet secretary who becomes U.S. president after an attack kills everyone in line ahead of him. It lasted two seasons on ABC and shifted to Netflix for season three, which began June 7.

Netflix offered 10 original episodes.

Sutherland executive produced along with creator David Guggenheim, showrunner Neal Baer, Mark Gordon, Suzan Bymel, Simon Kinberg, Aditya Sood and Peter Noah.

Entertainment One produced the show.

“I hadn’t done a political show,” Baer told B&C before launch. “I thought, this is a platform that will allow me to tell a range of stories.”

“We are proud to have offered fans a third season of Designated Survivor, and will continue to carry all three seasons for years to come," said Netflix. "We’re especially thankful to star and executive producer Kiefer Sutherland, who brought passion, dedication and an unforgettable performance as President Kirkman. We’re also grateful to showrunner/executive producer Neal Baer for his guiding vision and steady hand, creator/executive producer David Guggenheim and EPs Mark Gordon, Suzan Bymel, Simon Kinberg, Aditya Sood and Peter Noah along with the cast and crew who crafted a compelling and satisfying final season.”