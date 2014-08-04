Dern to Continue as Outside General Counsel for Television Academy

The Television Academy has extended its contract with outside general counsel Dixon Q. Dern, academy president and COO Maury McIntyre announced Monday. The extension is for another year and goes through 2015.

Dern, who was honored with the Television Academy’s Syd Cassyd Founders Award in 2009, has advised on all legal and business matters in his three-plus decades with the Television Academy. He was pivotal in creating the Hall of Fame and the Television Academy Honors, as well as helping with oversight in the academy’s license agreements for the broadcast of the Emmys.

“Dixon is a vital part of our organization, combining excellent legal counsel with a deep understanding of the Academy and the industry,” said McIntyre. “We look forward to his continued guidance throughout next year.”