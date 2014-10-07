Dermot McCormack Named President AOL Video

Dermot McCormack has left Viacom to become president of AOL Video & AOL Studios, where he’ll be tasked with expanding AOL’s original video programming, video channels and premium content.

McCormack, who most recently was president of video and studios at Viacom, succeeds AOL On founder Ran Harnevo, who has left to “pursue other opportunities,” but will remain as executive producer of AOL’s first long-form original series, Connected.

In his new role, McCormack will toggle his time between New York and Beverly Hills and head up two units of AOL Platforms -- AOL On, a curated platform featuring 14 channels, and BE On, a globally-focused entertainment platform. McCormack reports to AOL chairman and CEO Tim Armstrong, and Bob Lord, CEO of AOL Platforms.

