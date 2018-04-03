Derek Dalton Named WBBM Chicago GM

Derek Dalton has been named president and general manager of WBBM Chicago, a CBS Television Stations outlet. He comes on board from WHEC Rochester, where he was VP and general manager of that Hubbard Broadcasting-owned station.

“Derek comes to us with a great reputation and track record of success everywhere he has worked,” said Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations. “We look forward to having him lead the evolution of WBBM as it continues to deliver premium content via all of our broadcast and digital platforms.”

Marty Wilke, who was president and general manager of WBBM, retired effective March 23.

Dalton’s background includes 11 years with Tribune Broadcasting, beginning with WGN, where he held several local and Superstation sales roles. After three years in Chicago, he was promoted by Tribune to general sales manager and then VP/general manager of KWGN Denver. He was also general manager of KGTV-KZSD San Diego.

“It’s a thrill for me and my family to return to Chicago and have the opportunity to contribute to the future success of WBBM,” Dalton said. “I am excited to make this move and work with my new colleagues at the station, our clients and community partners.”