'In Depth' Inks New International Deals

In Depth With Graham Bensinger has inked multi-year syndication deals with four international outlets.



The pacts will extend the interview show’s reach with Fox Sports Asia, ESPN Latin America + ESPN Caribbean, Kwesé (Africa), and A Bola (Portugal).



“It’s really exciting to see the show resonating with viewers internationally,” said Bensinger in a statement. “With the addition of these new broadcast partners, it will be more important than ever to deliver globally appealing sports content.”



In Depth currently airs in 86% of U.S. households.