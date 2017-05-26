'In Depth' Inks New International Deals
By B&C Staff
In Depth With Graham Bensinger has inked multi-year syndication deals with four international outlets.
The pacts will extend the interview show’s reach with Fox Sports Asia, ESPN Latin America + ESPN Caribbean, Kwesé (Africa), and A Bola (Portugal).
“It’s really exciting to see the show resonating with viewers internationally,” said Bensinger in a statement. “With the addition of these new broadcast partners, it will be more important than ever to deliver globally appealing sports content.”
In Depth currently airs in 86% of U.S. households.
