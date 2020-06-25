Dentsu Aegis Using TVision Data for ‘Attention Economy’

Media agency Dentsu Aegis Network said it will be using data from TVIsion as part of its Attention Economy initiative, which aims to compare attention across all media channels to improve the impact of advertising.

Dentsu’s agencies will utilize some aspects of TVision’s data, in parallel with proprietary insights tools, to plan TV/OTT campaigns based on attention metrics for the first time.

“In a constantly evolving media landscape, attention is fast becoming an extremely valuable commodity,” said Clive Record, head of global partnerships for Dentsu. “Being able to properly measure it and to understand the value of platforms relative to their impact will be critical in driving effective campaigns for our clients. That is the goal of the Attention Economy, and our partnership with TVision will help us achieve that.”

Additionally, TVision will be a key partner as Dentsu Aegis Network creates its own attention model and metrics, incorporating data from partners measuring attention across additional devices.

“As an industry we know that advertising works when people pay attention to it, and Dentsu’s Attention Economy initiative illustrates their clear understanding of this fact. We are pleased to partner with them on this initiative, and to help Dentsu utilize our data to create campaigns that deliver more value for their clients,” said Luke McGuinness, president of TVision.

TVision measures how people really watch TV and indexes how much attention viewers pay to programming and commercials. Marketers and media sellers access TVision’s TV engagement metrics via its data-as-a-service platform.