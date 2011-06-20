Denis Leary Developing 'Sirens' Pilot for USA

USA Network has signed Denis Leary to develop and co-write a

half-hour pilot based on the British series Sirens,

which follows a group of young paramedics.

Leary (Rescue Me)

will co-write with Bob Fisher (Traffic

Light) and both will executive produce with Jim Serpico, Hal Vogel and

David Aukin. Apostle and Fox Television Studios will produce with Daybreak

Pictures.

"We are still finding our way in the genre but

we know for certain that our half hours will be written and

produced by creators with a specific and unique point of view," said Bill McGoldrick,

senior VP, original scripted programming, USA. "Since they formed Apostle,

Denis and Jim have brought those two qualities to everything they've

done."

Sirens, which

aired on Channel 4 in the U.K., was inspired by EMT paramedic Tom Reynolds'

book, Blood, Sweat and Tea. The series

follows three EMTs as they "bicker, fight and shag their way through the darkly

funny maelstrom of their lives," according to the release.

Sirens joins four

other comedy pilots in development at USA -- Common Law, Eden, Over/Under and Wild Card - as the top-rated cable network looks to expand beyond

its crop of successful one-hour dramas.