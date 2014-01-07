Denis Leary and FX Networks Team Up For Comedy Pilot

FX Networks and Denis Leary will reunite for comedy pilot Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, the company announced Tuesday.

Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll was written by and stars Leary, who cocreated and also starred in FX's Rescue Me for seven seasons.

"I am very excited to be returning to FX where working with Nick [Grad], Eric [Schrier] and John Landgraf has been one of the best creative experiences of my life," said Leary of FX's original programming presidents Grad and Schrier and the network's head Landgraf. "Plus I hear they have much better swag now."

The half-hour comedy, which follows a washed up 90s rock star, is tentatively slated to begin production in the Spring.

Leary and his Apostle Pictures along with Jim Serpico will executive produce the series with FX Productions and Fox Television Studios serving as producers.

"Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll is a terrific script and concept with Denis Leary’s signature brand of comedy," said Schrier. "Denis is a tremendous talent who played a major role in the growth of our network with Rescue Me, which was one of the most groundbreaking series of the last decade. We’re thrilled to have him back home at FX."