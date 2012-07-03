Dena Kaplan Named CMO at The Hub

The Hub, the kids' network joint venture of Discovery Communications and Hasbro, has named Dena Kaplan as chief marketing officer, reporting to CEO Margaret Loesch.

Kaplan comes over to The Hub in late July from her previous post as senior vice president of marketing at NFL Network, where she has worked since 2007 after a decade at Game Show Network.

"Dena is an exceptional and well-respected marketing executive with a proven track record as an innovator and creative force in cable television marketing," Loesch said in a release. "As we expand the reach of The Hub brand, she is the ideal choice to take us into the future. Of particular value to us as an emerging network will be her skills in developing marketing initiatives to support Discovery's affiliate marketing team and their drive to continue to build distribution. We're delighted to have her as part of our team."

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.