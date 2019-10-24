Dems Debate in Georgia Nov. 20

The Democratic presidential hopefuls will debate Nov. 20 in Georgia. The moderators are Rachel Maddow, host on MSNBC; Andrea Mitchell, NBC News’ chief foreign affairs correspondent; Ashley Parker, Washington Post White House reporter; and Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent.

MSNBC and the Washington Post will host the event.

Eight presidential candidates have secured a spot in the debate, according to the New York Times.

The two-hour debate will be the Democrats’ fifth this season. The venue has not been named.

It will air live on MSNBC and will stream on MSNBC.com and WashingtonPost.com.