Democratic Debate on NBC, MSNBC, Telemundo June 26-27

The Democratic debate happens June 26-27, 9 to 11 p.m. ET, on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. The event takes place in downtown Miami.

The June 26 debate features Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, Jay Inslee, Tulsi Gabbard, Tim Ryan, Bill de Blasio and John Delaney.

June 27, it’s Marianne Williamson, John Hickenlooper, Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Michael Bennet, Kirsten Gillibrand and Eric Swalwell.

The lineups for the two nights were chosen randomly.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and Noticiero Telemundo anchor Jose Diaz-Balart moderate the first hour, and NBC News political director Chuck Todd and The Rachel Maddow Show host Rachel Maddow handle the second hour.

The debates are at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

MSNBC coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Brian Williams and Nicolle Wallace.

The Democratic hopefuls again debate July 30-31 in Detroit on CNN.