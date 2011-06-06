Demi Moore Partners with CNN Freedom Project as Special Contributor

CNN announced Monday that actress Demi Moore has partnered with the network's Freedom Project Documentary on human trafficking.

Moore,

an anti-sex trafficking activist, heads to Nepal as a special

contributor and joins Anuradha Koirala, 2010 CNN Hero of the Year, and

her organization Maiti Nepal. Since its founding in 1993, Maiti Nepal

has rescued over 12,000 children. Moore also met with Nepal's Prime

Minister Jhalanath Khanal, who vowed to tackle the issue.

The Freedom Project is a multi-platform initiative launched by CNN to expose and take down the world of human trafficking.

Nepal's Stolen Children: A CNN Freedom Project Documentary will premiere Sunday June 26 at 8 p.m. on CNN.