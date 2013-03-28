Demi Lovato to Return for Season Three of 'X Factor'
Demi Lovato will return to the judges table for the third
season of Fox's The X Factor, the network announced Thursday.
Lovato joins fellow returning judge Simon Cowell, who still
needs to find replacements for the departing LA Reid and Britney Spears.
"I couldn't be happier that Demi wants to come back
this year," said Cowell. "She's a superstar in her own right and
was a fantastic mentor last year. Even though she can be really, really
annoying -- I truly enjoyed working with her and so did the artists. I'm
especially pleased she's back, even during her world tour!"
Season three of the Fox singing competition show
will air this fall.
