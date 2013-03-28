Demi Lovato to Return for Season Three of 'X Factor'

Demi Lovato will return to the judges table for the third

season of Fox's The X Factor, the network announced Thursday.





Lovato joins fellow returning judge Simon Cowell, who still

needs to find replacements for the departing LA Reid and Britney Spears.





"I couldn't be happier that Demi wants to come back

this year," said Cowell. "She's a superstar in her own right and

was a fantastic mentor last year. Even though she can be really, really

annoying -- I truly enjoyed working with her and so did the artists. I'm

especially pleased she's back, even during her world tour!"





Season three of the Fox singing competition show

will air this fall.