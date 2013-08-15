DeMarco Upped at Adult Swim

Jason DeMarco has been named VP and creative director, on-air, for Adult Swim.

DeMarco, who had been VP of marketing and promotions for Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, will head up all promotion, packaging, sponsorships and on-air communication for the block.

He remains based in Atlanta and will report to Mike Lazzo, executive VP and creative director of Adult Swim,

Adult Swim shares channel space with Cartoon Network from 9 p.m.-6 a.m.