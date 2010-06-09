On Demand Summit: Time Warner Cable Exec Talks Up IPTV Future

Philadelphia -- Time Warner Cable's New York City system is doing a

trial of "TV Everywhere" online viewing of premium content for

authenticated subscribers and the cable operator is gearing up for an

IPTV trial at the end of the year, the system's top engineering

executive said June 9 at the B&C/Multichannel News On Demand Summit 2.0.

James

Manchester, regional president of network operations and engineering in

the company's New York City system, mentioned those events in the

context of how TWC sees "the home of the future" developing. He said TWC is

moving toward a "big pipe" approach, delivering content to an edge

device in the home, one with a hard drive and caching capabilities, that

can link to computers, iPads, iPods, any device on which a subscriber

wants to view content.

DOCSIS 3.0, cable's next generation

broadband platform, enables that big pipe, he said.

On-demand

content -- or "non-linear" programming as he termed it -- could comprise

the majority of viewed programming over time, other than sports and

other fare watched live, according to Manchester. Non-linear content is

already a big part of TV viewing, whether it be from a DVR, video on

demand, Apple TV or videos from Netflix or Redbox.

The TV

Everywhere trial going on now in New York, with a small number of

subscribers, involves premium content that can be viewed on the Web for

authenticated customers, he said. Working out the authentication process

is a major reason for the trial, he said.

An IPTV test would be

in keeping with TWC's evolution of digital video distribution. The

company was previously reported to be planning a test of Microsoft's

Mediaroom IPTV software in the Los Angeles system. Manchester didn't

spell out specifics of the planned IPTV trial.

He said cable's

erosion of video subscribers, at a time when digital voice and broadband

subscriptions continue to grow, makes it essential to move to more of

an IPTV environment.

Right now, he said, customers that want

robust international programming are using TWC cable modems plugged into

IPTV devices to get Chinese language fare from KyLin TV. TWC would like

to be able to make such programming services an extension of the TWC

offering, he said.

Manchester made a point that TWC started

testing VoIP in 1997 and didn't deploy it fully until 2004.

"It's

no secret that we're losing video subscribers as an industry," he said.

"We can't afford to wait."

Other developments he mentioned include

a test in the Hudson Valley region of New York in which a

video-on-demand channel is the default setting for the set-top box.

He

also said an MSO-backed advanced advertising consortium -- he didn't

name it, but it is Canoe Ventures -- will launch an application that lets

ad viewers order different samples of chewing gum.