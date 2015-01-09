In Demand Pins Expanded UFC Renewal

In Demand has reached a renewal with Zuffa LLC to continue to distribute UFC pay-per-view bouts to more than 50 million households across the U.S., while affording a host of new options for affiliates and consumers.

The multiyear pact, financial terms of which were not disclosed, follows the expiration of the parties' contract with UFC 182 on Jan. 3. The new contract not only ensures that the UFC's biggest events remain available to residential pay-per-view households, but allows for electronic sell-through and affiliates can offer the subscription UFC Fight Pass to authenticated video subscribers. In addition, the deal for the first time enables affiliates to sell the UFC PPV cards to commercial establishments in their territories.

In Demand said it will deliver every UFC PPV event and purchasers will enjoy longer viewership windows via video on demand. All events are offered in both standard-definition and high-definition formats, plus a separate Spanish-language feed.

