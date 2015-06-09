On Demand: NBCU Plans 3Q TV Everywhere Push

NBCUniversal plans to rev up its TV Everywhere campaign again in the third quarter.

Speaking at B&C and Multichannel News’ OnDemand Summit Tuesday afternoon, Alison Moore, NBCU’s general manager and executive VP of TV Everywhere, Content Distribution, said the campaign would continue to use the tagline designed to simplify the product using the tagline Watch TV Without the TV.

The new campaign is designed to line up with fresh summer programming on NBCU’s cable network and the fall broadcast schedule launch on NBC.

“We’ll continue to communicate with the consumer in a simple way,” Moore said to moderator and Multichannel News technology editor Jeff Baumgartner. The campaign will show the shows that consumers already love—and already pay for. It will also use humor and be designed to be more accessible to a millennial audience.

This is not your father’s streaming service,” she said.

NBCU is also working on ways to increase usage of TV Everywhere on connected devices and ways of making signing on and authenticating easier for consumers.

“There are so many small things we can do to make that better,” Moore said.