In Demand to Face Off NHL Center Ice Freeview

Top distributors will start the 2013-14 National Hockey League season by dropping the puck on an almost three-week freeview of the league's out-of-market package.

Distributed by In Demand, the NHL Center Ice package will be available as a free preview from Oct. 1-19, giving fans a chance to check out all of the action of their favorite pro hockey teams and fantasy players.

With NHL Center Ice, digital-cable subscribers can watch up to 40 live out-of-market NHL games weekly across 14 channels, including a number of viewer enhancements. Customers who order the package by Oct. 31 will save with an early bird price, four installments of $39.99 each or a total of $159.96.

