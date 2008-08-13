In Demand Extends Howard Stern Pact

Howard TV On Demand will continue through the end of 2010, when Howard Stern’s deal with Sirius Satellite Radio expires, under terms of an agreement between the shock jock and In Demand Networks.

The parties also announced that Howard TV will debut seven all-new exclusive uncensored programs throughout 2008.

Among the new Howard TV shows:

· Wack Pack Bowling, starring Stern’s loyal crew of misfits, “The Wack Pack,” “as they compete in a bowling tournament like no other”;

· Beat the Booey, in which three "Super Fans" will compete in a new multiround trivia game for a chance to go up against longtime Howard Stern Show producer Gary "Baba Booey" Dell'Abate and win $5,000.

·Wack Pack at the Christy’s Farm, during which three Wack Pack members will join Stern Show segment producer Richard Christy at his parent’s rural home on the farmlands of Kansas; and

·Killers of Comedy On the Road, which will trail comedians who either work for Howard TV or are regular guests, including the Rev. Bob Levy, Shuli, Sal the Stockbroker, Jim Florentine, Yucko the Clown, The Iron Sheik and Beetlejuice.

“Fans of Howard Stern and Howard TV can now celebrate that their favorite TV destination will continue for another two years,” Howard TVexecutive producer Doug Z. Goodstein said in a statement. “Plus, they will love the new original concepts. Stern fans can’t get enough of Howard, and Howard TV will provide funny and outrageous original series to complement the great daily and classic shows we already offer. The behind-the-scenes content will give fans an exclusive look at the show from an insider’s perspective.”