DelNero Returns to Covington

Matt DelNero has returned to D.C. law firm Covington as a partner in the communications and media practice.

DelNero was a partner there from 2011 to 2014, when he was named by former FCC chairman Tom Wheeler as deputy chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau. Wheeler named him bureau chief in May 2015.

“I look forward to handling a diverse array of issues for clients in the content, telecommunications, and technology sectors and to helping develop the firm’s Media & Communications practice into the future," said DelNero.