Deirdre O’Hearn to Head Programming for Food Network, Cooking Channel

Deirdre O’Hearn has been named senior VP of programming and development for the Food Network and Cooking Channel.

O'Hearn assumes oversight of the programming team, and will lead development for current daytime and primetime programming, as well as manage relationships with outside production partners.

"Didi's experience, leadership and creative sensibilities for developing hit programming are exactly what I was looking for in an executive," said Bob Tuschman, general manager and senior VP of the Food Network. "She has a reputation for not only creating hits but in leading others to do the same, making her an exciting addition to the network."

O’Hearn comes abroad after four years as a development executive for WE tv. While at WE tv, O’Hearn led the development of some of the network’s most popular series including Mary Mary, SWV Reunited, Kendra On Top, L.A. Hair and Marriage Boot Camp. She also spent 16 years with A&E Television Networks.