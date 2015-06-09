'Degrassi' Heads to Netflix, Family Channel

School will be back in session at Degrassi after all. The popular high-school drama, canceled by TeenNick after 14 seasons, will return next year as Degrassi: Next Class with 20 new episodes on Netflix in the United States and other countries, excluding Australia, Canada and France (where it will appear on Netflix later), and on Family Channel in Canada, where the show is produced by DHX Media's Epitome Pictures in Toronto.

The current season's finale, on TeenNick, and a retrospective special are scheduled to air July 31.

"Following an unprecedented and incredibly supportive 14-year relationship with Bell Media on Degrassi: The Next Generation, we are looking forward to reaching a fresh new audience with Degrassi: Next Class," Degrassi executive producer Linda Schuyler said in a release. "We are energized and excited to work with Family Channel as we tell stories for the new post-millennial teen cohort known as Generation Z, most of whom weren't even born when Degrassi returned in 2001."

Netflix U.S. said in a tweet: "Degrassi graduates to Netflix. Meet the Next Class, coming in 2016."

