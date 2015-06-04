'Degrassi' to Close Shop
TeenNick’s drama Degrassi will end its run this July after 14 seasons, the network announced Thursday.
The series, which launched in 2001, will debut its final 12 episodes with an hour-long special July 20, with premiere episodes airing weekdays at 9 p.m. for two weeks, said network executives.
The final episode of the high school-themed series will air July 31 with an hour-long special It Goes There: Degrassi’s Most Talked About Moments featuring Degrassi cast members creators and fans discussing the series’ most iconic moments.
