Debmar-Mercury on the Hot Seat

Debmar-Mercury acquired the rights to U.K.-based Standing Stone Productions’ Hot Seat, which combines reality and game-show elements.

Debmar-Mercury will offer both primetime and daily versions of the show to broadcast networks and television stations in the United States, and the company’s London-based unit will distribute the show throughout the world. Standing Stone, headed by former FremantleMedia CEO Tom Gutteridge, retained distribution rights in the United Kingdom.

“Hot Seat is the perfect fit for the U.S. broadcast networks in primetime and stations seeking strong syndication programming for key weekday time slots,” Debmar-Mercury co-president Mort Marcus said, “because it blends the best elements of popular reality and quiz-show formats.”

Added Ira Bernstein, also co-president of Debmar-Mercury: “Tom has delivered a fresh concept that contains every essential ingredient for success: simplicity, scale, jeopardy, anticipation, strategy, unpredictability and, most of all, drama.”