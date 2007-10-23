Debmar-Mercury Developing Trivial Pursuit TV Show

Production and distribution company Debmar-Mercury acquired the international television rights to Hasbro board game Trivial Pursuit. The deal coincides with the popular game’s 25th anniversary.

Debmar-Mercury will deliver a first-run half-hour strip version of the game, dubbed Trivial Pursuit: America Plays, to broadcast stations in the United States for a fall-2008 debut.

Delivering a twist to the classic trivia-game genre, America Plays will heavily rely on user-generated content. Viewers will be able to submit Trivial Pursuit video questions to station Web sites. If their question is selected and it stumps the contestant, the user who submitted the question can earn cash. The company also expects to have other opportunities for station involvement as the project matures.

“Trivial Pursuit represents an incredible opportunity to leverage a brand that is extremely popular with multiple generations and combine it with interactive elements to bring a new and exciting concept to the game show genre,” Debmar-Mercury co-president Mort Marcus said in a statement.