DeBevoise Upped to President, CBS Interactive

CBS Interactive has upped Marc DeBevoise to president and COO, giving him the reins to a division he joined five years ago. He’ll be charged with overseeing all of CBS Interactive’s 25-plus brands.

“Marc has played an instrumental role in building CBS Interactive into a perennial top 10 internet property and the largest Internet-based premium-content group in the world,” Jim Lanzone, chief digital officer of CBS Corp. and CEO of CBS Interactive, said in a statement. “Since joining CBS Interactive, Marc has led some of the most significant areas of the business, specifically building CBS All Access and CBSN into highly successful digital initiatives for CBS.”

DeBevoise previously served as executive VP and general manager of CBS Digital Media for CBS Interactive, where he handled all digital media aspects of the CBS Television Network, leading the launch of CBS All Access, the 24-hour CBSN digital news streaming service, and the streaming of Super Bowl 50. The new role adds oversight of CNET Media Group — CBS Interactive’s tech and gaming brands group — to his list of responsibilities.

“CBS Interactive is such an important part of our entire Company’s strategy for the future,” Leslie Moonves, CBS chair and CEO, said in a statement. “Elevating Marc into this expanded role, on the heels of Jim becoming our chief digital officer, ensures that we will continue down a path of innovation, finding new ways to distribute our world-class content however consumers want to interact with it.”

Before joining CBS Interactive, DeBevoise was senior VP of digital media, business development and strategy for Starz. He’s also held positions with NBCUniversal and JPMorgan.