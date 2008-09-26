Debates On-Demand from Comcast

Comcast said Friday that it was joining the debate-coverage crowd.

The nation's largest cable operator said it would make the three presidential debates and the vice-presidential debate available on video-on-demand for next-day viewing.

Viewers will be able to fast-forward, rewind and replay the footage.

Already available from Comcast on-demand is footage from both conventions and major speeches, including some Spanish-language content.

C-SPAN is providing the feed of the debates.