Dean Named Senior VP Advanced Advertising at CBS

CBS said it hired Mike Dean as senior VP, advanced advertising and automation, a new post, effective Feb. 20.



Dean, who had been VP, advanced & programmatic advertising at Disney/ABC Television Group, will report to Dave Morris, executive VP, advanced advertising and client partnerships. He will also work closely with Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer for CBS Corp. In his new job,



Dean will be responsible for developing advanced advertising product that enable advertisers to target specific audience segments with campaigns that are measured against marketing goals.



"We continue to work with our clients to innovate and realize value from every impression across all platforms, and Mike will help accelerate that process,” said Ross. “Mike brings an invaluable combination of digital and linear expertise and established industry relationships, and will be integral to our sales efforts as we continue to seek new opportunities for ad innovation, audience planning and monetization in the evolving video space. It gives me great pleasure to say that the best sales team in the business is even stronger today with Mike now part of the mix.”



Before Disney, Dean worked with Videology, Vibrant Media and Microsoft.