‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 10 Premieres Up

The 10th season of Discovery’s Deadliest Catch premiered to 3.8 million total live-plus-same day viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 25-54, Tuesday night, outperforming the premieres of seasons eight and nine in both categories, according to Nielsen Media Research.

In viewers 18-49, the episode drew a 1.8 rating.

Pre-show The Bait premiered to 2.2 million total viewers. It drew a 1.3 rating among adults 25-54 and a 1.0 18-49 rating.