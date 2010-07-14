'Deadliest Catch' Hits Series High, MLB All-Star Game Sinks to Telecast Low

The July 13 episode of Discovery's Deadliest Catch, which featured the final episode of Capt. Phil

Harris, was watched by 8.5 million viewers with 5.2 million of them in the 18-49

demographic, according to Nielsen.

Harris died last February after suffering a stroke

onboard the Time Bandit, the crab fishing vessel that is a home away from home

for the show's fishermen.

Cameras were rolling during Harris' stroke and the show

continued to document his treatment and eventual death from a pulmonary

embolism at the age of 53.

Last night's Deadliest

Catch now stands as the third most-watched telecast in Discovery history

after Walking with Dinosaurs and Walking the Mammoth.

The entire season of Deadliest

Catch, which bowed in April, is dedicated to Harris. And last night's

episode received much promotion, including an appearance by Josh Harris, Phil Harris'

son and shipmate, on NBC's Tonight Show

with Jay Leno.

The follow-up, After

The Catch: The Good Captain Phil, was watched by 6.8 million viewers. That

installment now ranks as the fifth highest-rated Discovery broadcast of all

time. Next week's post-Deadliest Catch

hour will also center on Harris.

Meanwhile, Fox's coverage of the MLB All Star Game sunk

to its lowest rating since the event has been telecast, managing a 7.5

household rating, for a dip of nearly 16% compared to last season's All Star

match-up. Last year's game, which was a close contest that also had President

Obama throwing out the first pitch, was the highest-rated All Star Game since

1999. The previous ratings low for the game was in 2005, with an 8.1 household

rating.

Fox still won the night on Tuesday with 11.6 million

viewers and a 3.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the primetime portion of

the game (8-11 p.m.). Last night's All Star game was also punctuated by

tributes for irascible Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, who died July 13, and

the team's long-time public address announcer Bob Sheppard, who passed away

July 11.