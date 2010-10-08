'Deadliest Catch' Captains Return to Show

Discovery announced Friday that Deadliest Catch stars Captains Sig Hansen and Jonathan and Andy Hillstrand have re-signed with the series.

The Hillstrands had previously quit the show following a lawsuit between them and the network over the unfinished spin-off Hillstranded. Hansen quit along with the brothers as a sign of solidarity.

"We're happy we worked everything out with Discovery. A deal's a deal. We're heading up to Dutch Harbor to start filming the new season of Deadliest Catch and hopefully it will be the best one yet," the captains said in a statement.

"Everyone worked really hard on putting together Hillstranded and we're looking forward to wrapping that up. It's something new that we hope people will enjoy," the Hillstrands added.