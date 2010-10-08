'Deadliest Catch' Captains Return to Show
Discovery announced Friday that Deadliest Catch stars Captains Sig Hansen and Jonathan and Andy Hillstrand have re-signed with the series.
The Hillstrands had previously quit the show following a lawsuit between them and the network over the unfinished spin-off Hillstranded. Hansen quit along with the brothers as a sign of solidarity.
"We're happy we worked everything out with Discovery. A deal's a deal. We're heading up to Dutch Harbor to start filming the new season of Deadliest Catch and hopefully it will be the best one yet," the captains said in a statement.
"Everyone worked really hard on putting together Hillstranded and we're looking forward to wrapping that up. It's something new that we hope people will enjoy," the Hillstrands added.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.