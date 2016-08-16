De Sa Returns to FCC to Head Strategic Planning

A familiar face is returning to the FCC to head up the Office of Strategic Planning and Policy (OSP): Paul de Sa.

De Sa headed the office under FCC chairman Julius Genachowski before leaving in 2012 for a post as senior analyst at Bernstein Research covering telecom policy.

The office, comprising economists, technologists and lawyers, advises the FCC on policy and provides research and analysis. De Sa comes well equipped for the post as a graduate of Cambridge and Oxford as well as a former Kennedy Scholar at MIT and a post-doctoral fellow researching telecom and media policy at Harvard.

De Sa is replacing acting OSP chief Elizabeth Andrion, who has been in that position since January. She is leaving at the end of the month. Jay Schwartz, who has been acting chief of the office, will continue in that post.

De Sa was chief of OSP from July 2009 to 2012 and before that was partner at McKinsey & Co. in Washington, D.C.