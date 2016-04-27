De Crinis Departs USA Network for UCP Studio Deal

Jackie de Crinis is stepping down as executive VP of original programming at USA Network to take an overall deal with Universal Cable Productions (UCP), departing USA this week. As part of the pact, de Crinis, who brought hit series Monk, Royal Pains and Mr. Robot to life at USA, will be executive producer for adapted crime drama Eyewitness, which starts production this week and airs on USA later this year.

“Jackie is an exceptional talent and has developed some of the most iconic shows on television,” said Dawn Olmstead, executive VP, development, Universal Cable Productions. “I look forward to bringing her insight and experience as a producer to our team.”

De Crinis was previously VP of drama at ABC, responsible for Once and Again and Cupid, among other series. Prior to that, while at 20th Century Fox and TriStar, she oversaw The X-Files, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Party of Five, among other successful series.

De Crinis joins UCP’s roster of producers, including Gale Anne Hurd’s Valhalla Entertainment, Doug Liman and Dave Bartis’ Hypnotic and Sam Esmail.

“I’m thrilled to join Universal Cable Productions and to continue to be an extension of the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment family,” said de Crinis. “I am so proud of the work we have done over the last 16 years at USA, but I have always wanted to produce my own projects. The time was finally right.”

Universal Cable Productions is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, as is USA Network.