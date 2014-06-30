D.C. Storm Named CFO of E!, Esquire Network

NBCUniversal has appointed Donald C. Storm II to be CFO of E! and Esquire Network. Storm, who had served as VP of financial planning and analysis for NBCUniversal Corporate, will lead financial oversight and operations for the two networks, effective immediately, NBCUniversal announced Monday.

His position entails managing both networks’ financial operations while also initiating opportunities for growth. He will work closely with Catherine Dunleavy, executive VP and CFO of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, and report to the presidents of E! and Esquire Network, Suzanne Kolb and Adam Stotsky, respectively.

Storm, a University of Kentucky alum based in Los Angeles, was previously an audit manager at GE.