Daytona 500 Draws 16.7M Viewers, Best Since 2008

Fox drew 16.7 million total viewers for its coverage of

Sunday's Daytona 500, an increase of 22% over last year's race, which aired

during primetime, according to Nielsen.





The race was also up 24% to a 9.9 rating; both measures

scored their largest year-over-year increase in the race's history. It was the

most-watched and highest-rated since 2008 (10.2 rating, 17.8 million viewers).





Sunday's Great American Race featured Danica Patrick as the

first female to start from the pole position; she remained among the leaders

throughout the race, finishing eighth (Jimmy Johnson won, holding off runner-up

Dale Earnhardt Jr.). Female viewership was up among women 18-34 (+16%), women

18-49 (+3%) and women 25-54 (+8%). The race also rose with adults 18-49 by 7%.





Viewership interest was also piqued by a huge

multicar crash during the previous day's Nationwide Series Race, which

injured 28 fans. Sunday's race was also the official debut of the new Gen 6

cars.





Sunday's NASCAR Sprint Cup Series season opener also saw a

42% ratings increase in the country's top 10 markets, with the top five markets

each rising 25% or more. The largest ratings jumps were, in order: Chicago

(+91%), San Francisco (+64%), Los Angeles (+60%), Boston (+59%), New York

(+43%), Houston (+33%) and Dallas (+25%).



