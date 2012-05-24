Daytime Emmys Will Air on HLN June 23

The Daytime Emmys will air live on HLN on Saturday, June 23, as the awards show is held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. The awards ceremony also will feature an online component to run on HLNtv.com.

B&C first reported the deal was pending on May 3.

"Working with the show's producer, Gabriel Gornell of LocoDistro, we are preparing a new, fresh, creative show that will honor all the genres that make Daytime Television part of our daily lives," said Malachy Wienges, chairman of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), in a statement.

"Every day, we focus on the news and information people talk about, and that has included extensive coverage of the Daytime Emmys in the past. This year, we're very excited to also be carrying the event itself," said Scot Safon, executive VP and general manager of HLN, also in a statement.

This year's ceremony will feature ABC News legend Barbara Walters presenting Bill Geddie, executive producer of The View and the many Barbara Walters news specials, with the 2012 Daytime Lifetime Achievement Award. Departing daytime dramas All My Children and One Life to Live will receive tributes as they each finish their long runs.

The 39th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be produced by LocoDistro. Gabriel Gornell, who will executive produce the show, is the company's chief creative officer.