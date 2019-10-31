Daytime Emmys to Allow Performers to Enter Preferred Gender Categories

The Daytime Emmys are allowing performers to enter categories that they feel best fits their gender identity in rule changes going into effect for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, said the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) on Thursday.

At the Primetime Emmys this year, administered by the Los Angeles-based TV Academy, Orange Is the New Black and Billions’ Asia Kate Dillon submitted in the best supporting actor in a drama category. That's in keeping with “actor” being a historically non-gendered world and setting a precedent for how these awards can be considered.

"Transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people consistently find ourselves on the outside in Hollywood, in a variety of ways,” said Scott Turner Schofield (pictured above on left), the first openly transgender actor on a daytime drama (The Bold and the Beautiful), also in a statement. “This thoughtful inclusion shows NATAS paying attention, listening, and doing the work of increasing inclusion— which will increase acceptance in Hollywood and beyond. I know I am not the only one who feels more proud than ever to be a member of the daytime community because of this positive change.”

NATAS also is combining younger actor and actress in a drama series into one non-gendered category -- younger performer in a drama series.

NATAS is working with GLAAD and other LGBTQ leaders to refine its polities, categories and language.

“The changes we have instituted for this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards reflect the increasing diversity of the programs and individuals honored, as well as that of daytime television’s many fans,” said Adam Sharp, president & CEO, NATAS, in a statement. “Our Academy is determined to remain on the forefront of inclusiveness in our industry and we’re grateful to GLAAD and other organizations and voices who give their time and wisdom to help shape our competitions.”

NATAS is making other changes to the competition, including adding an award for limited performance in a daytime program, which welcomes performers from non-dramas who appear on-screen for 25 percent or less of a program or a season. Six craft categories that were formerly exclusive to broadcast dramas -- art direction/set direction/scenic design, casting, costume design, lighting direction, multiple camera editing, and music direction and composition -- are also now eligible for digital dramas to enter.

And the Daytime Emmys is adding three new categories: outstanding young adult program; outstanding picture editing for an animated program; and outstanding special effects costumes, makeup and hairstyling.

The 47th annual Daytime Emmys will be held Friday, June 12, Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, Calif.