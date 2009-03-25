Daytime Emmys Likely To Air on The CW

The Daytime Emmys are closing in on a deal to air late this summer on The CW, sources confirmed. No deal is in place yet, however, say both CW and NATAS sources.

The daytime awards show had been due to air this year on CBS, but the network passed, saying it loses money on the show due to declining ratings, according to sources. ABC and its sister cable network SoapNet each passed as well, also citing financial reasons. That left the Daytime Emmys without a broadcast home for a few months.

While The CW doesn't air any of the soap operas that the Daytime Emmys honors, the young network's most popular shows are primetime soaps, such as Gossip Girl, 90210 and One Tree Hill. The CW also focuses on younger viewers, which may bring a younger audience to the awards telecast.

The National Association of Television Arts and Sciences this week is sending out DVDs for judging. The judges are divided into categories and judge based on their own expertise: for example, set designers evaluate set design, and make-up artists evaluate make-up. All judges - and there are nearly 1,000 - can vote in some broad categories, such as Outstanding Drama Series. The top-five vote-getters in any category are the nominees, and the leading vote-getter is the winner.

Entries have been steady this year, says NATAS' Paul Pillitteri, even though people are facing a tough economy. "I would have expected that there would be a drastic cut in entries, but people still want their Emmy."

It costs anywhere between $75 and $300 to submit an entry, Pillitteri says. In the past, the networks have paid for those entries but now they aren't willing to pay for entries in all categories. In addition, NATAS is charging higher submission fees this year to try and raise cash.

Ballots are due back to the Academy on April 20. Nominees in major categories will be announced on May 14.