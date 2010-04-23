Daytime Emmys Head Back to CBS

The Daytime Emmys

are headed back to a Big Four broadcast network, airing live on CBS on Sunday,

June 27 at 9 p.m. ET. For the first time, the show will be shot in Las Vegas, and the

ceremony will be held at the Las Vegas Hilton.

"The Daytime Emmy Awards are

one of the cornerstones of our business and we are thrilled to be back on

CBS," said Herb Granath, chairman of the National Academy of Television

Arts & Sciences (NATAS), in a statement. "Last year's show was

one of the most entertaining events in our history, and this year's Las Vegas-based

broadcast promises to be even more exciting."

Last year, the awards ceremony, which focuses on daytime soap operas

and syndicated fare, struggled to find a network home after both CBS and ABC

passed on their option to air the show. The Daytime Emmys finally ended up

airing on The CW on Sunday, August 21, to the smallest audience in the show's

history. With daytime audiences and soap operas both on the decline, the show's

ratings also have progressively dropped over the last decade.

CBS still airs

daytime's most popular soap, The Young and the Restless, as well as The

Bold and the Beautiful and As the World Turns. As the World Turns

ends its almost 60-year run after this season, however. Last year, CBS canceled

Guiding Light and replaced it with Let's Make a Deal, starring

Wayne Brady.

"Daytime series have a loyal

and passionate following," said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials,

music and live events for CBS Entertainment, in a statement. "We're

excited to honor these series and their viewers in primetime with this annual

showcase."

Associated Television

International (ATI) will again produce the show with ATI President David

McKenzie serving as executive producer. "After last year's Daytime

Emmy Awards, we are delighted to be working with NATAS again," said

McKenzie. "Being on the top-rated network gives us the opportunity

to reach a wide audience and moving the show to Las Vegas allows us a dazzling range of

production choices."

Nominations for the Daytime Emmy Awards

will be announced on May 12.