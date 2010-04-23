Daytime Emmys Head Back to CBS
The Daytime Emmys
are headed back to a Big Four broadcast network, airing live on CBS on Sunday,
June 27 at 9 p.m. ET. For the first time, the show will be shot in Las Vegas, and the
ceremony will be held at the Las Vegas Hilton.
"The Daytime Emmy Awards are
one of the cornerstones of our business and we are thrilled to be back on
CBS," said Herb Granath, chairman of the National Academy of Television
Arts & Sciences (NATAS), in a statement. "Last year's show was
one of the most entertaining events in our history, and this year's Las Vegas-based
broadcast promises to be even more exciting."
Last year, the awards ceremony, which focuses on daytime soap operas
and syndicated fare, struggled to find a network home after both CBS and ABC
passed on their option to air the show. The Daytime Emmys finally ended up
airing on The CW on Sunday, August 21, to the smallest audience in the show's
history. With daytime audiences and soap operas both on the decline, the show's
ratings also have progressively dropped over the last decade.
CBS still airs
daytime's most popular soap, The Young and the Restless, as well as The
Bold and the Beautiful and As the World Turns. As the World Turns
ends its almost 60-year run after this season, however. Last year, CBS canceled
Guiding Light and replaced it with Let's Make a Deal, starring
Wayne Brady.
"Daytime series have a loyal
and passionate following," said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials,
music and live events for CBS Entertainment, in a statement. "We're
excited to honor these series and their viewers in primetime with this annual
showcase."
Associated Television
International (ATI) will again produce the show with ATI President David
McKenzie serving as executive producer. "After last year's Daytime
Emmy Awards, we are delighted to be working with NATAS again," said
McKenzie. "Being on the top-rated network gives us the opportunity
to reach a wide audience and moving the show to Las Vegas allows us a dazzling range of
production choices."
Nominations for the Daytime Emmy Awards
will be announced on May 12.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.