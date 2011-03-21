Daytime Emmys to Air June 19 on CBS
The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air
on Sunday, June 19 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS, from the Las Vegas Hilton in Las Vegas.
"NATAS is once again delighted to work
with CBS and ATI on the broadcast of the Daytime Emmy Awards," said Darryl
Cohen, chairman of the National Academy of Television Arts &
Sciences. "All of us are excited to once again
show America just how great and relevant daytime television is to all of
us. We look forward to a fabulous evening of television that will
delight, entertain and enlighten!"
"We are delighted to be working again with NATAS and
CBS after last year's great success," said David McKenzie, executive
producer and ATI president. "Daytime television continues to be a
dominant force in the industry and we're proud that we're bringing this special
night honoring the daytime community to a wide television audience."
"The best of daytime will be joined by the best of
Las Vegas as some of the greatest entertainers in the world will join us for a
celebration of all that is great about daytime television," said Jack
Sussman, executive vice president, specials, music and live events, CBS
Entertainment. "It will be a primetime event for television honoring
daytime's best with non-stop entertainment, guest star surprises and oh, yes,
we'll give out a few awards as well."
This marks the second time the ceremony will take place in the city.
Associated Television International will produce the broadcast for the third
consecutive year.
