Daytime Emmys to Air June 19 on CBS

The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air

on Sunday, June 19 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS, from the Las Vegas Hilton in Las Vegas.

"NATAS is once again delighted to work

with CBS and ATI on the broadcast of the Daytime Emmy Awards," said Darryl

Cohen, chairman of the National Academy of Television Arts &

Sciences. "All of us are excited to once again

show America just how great and relevant daytime television is to all of

us. We look forward to a fabulous evening of television that will

delight, entertain and enlighten!"

"We are delighted to be working again with NATAS and

CBS after last year's great success," said David McKenzie, executive

producer and ATI president. "Daytime television continues to be a

dominant force in the industry and we're proud that we're bringing this special

night honoring the daytime community to a wide television audience."

"The best of daytime will be joined by the best of

Las Vegas as some of the greatest entertainers in the world will join us for a

celebration of all that is great about daytime television," said Jack

Sussman, executive vice president, specials, music and live events, CBS

Entertainment. "It will be a primetime event for television honoring

daytime's best with non-stop entertainment, guest star surprises and oh, yes,

we'll give out a few awards as well."

This marks the second time the ceremony will take place in the city.

Associated Television International will produce the broadcast for the third

consecutive year.