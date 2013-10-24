Daytime Emmys Adds Two Categories

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Thursday that it has added two categories, which will take effect with next year's 41st Daytime Emmys.



The two new categories are: Entertainment News and Outstanding New Approaches Drama Series.



The Entertainment News category is open to programs covering the entertainment industry, focusing on human interest, celebrity news and pop culture.



Outstanding New Approaches Drama Series is open to any daytime drama series that has less than 35 original episodes in the 2013 calendar year. Those with at least 35 original episodes are eligible to enter the Outstanding Drama Series category as other network daytime dramas.

"I would like to thank the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, especially Bruce Rosenblum and the ATAS Board of Governors, for their part in this collaborate effort to establish the ‘Entertainment News' category in the Daytime Emmy Awards," said Malachy Wienges, chairman, NATAS.



"I am very pleased to include these new categories in the Daytime Emmy contest," said David Michaels, senior executive director, Daytime Emmy Awards. "I strongly believe that every broadcast entity should have a chance to compete for an Emmy Award in a true peer to peer competition."



Entertainment news programs may choose to enter the new Daytime Emmy Awards category or enter the Primetime Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Informational Series or Special category. However, programs may enter in only one competition.