Daytime Emmy Ratings Split in Second Year on HLN

The 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on HLN declined in the key demo but were on par with total viewership from last year, according to Nielsen ratings for Sunday, June 16.

The telecast, hosted by Sam Champion, Robin Meade and AJ Hammer, averaged 213,000 adults 25-54 from 8-10:30 p.m., down 25% from 2012 and 913,000 total viewers, steady with last year's 912,000.

That viewership was good enough to rank HLN first among the cable news networks on Sunday night, however. The full list of 2013 Daytime Emmy winners is available here.