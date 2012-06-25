Daytime Emmy Ratings Sink in Move to Cable

Unsurprisingly, viewership of the 39th annual

Daytime Emmy Awards dropped off considerably in its move to cable this year,

drawing just 912,000 total viewers to its premiere telecast on Saturday from

8-10 p.m. on HLN.

Last year's awards ceremony, which aired on CBS, averaged5.35 million total viewers on Sunday, June 19.

Besides the move from broadcast to cable, the telecast was also hurt by the

move to Saturdays, when HUT levels are much lower than on Sundays.

The HLN telecast drew 327,000 viewers in the target adults

25-54 demo, though it still ranked as the network's most-watched regularly scheduled non-news broadcast in total viewers and the demo. The cabler aired the awards ceremony five times in primetime over

Saturday and Sunday, earning a gross average audience of 2 million viewers.

Plans to televise this year's Daytime Emmys were finalized

rather last-minute with HLN signing on as the TV partner in May. Daytime

television has also undergone major changes in the last few years, with multiple

long-running soaps going off the air in favor of more cost-effective lifestyle

programming.

Full coverage of the Daytime Emmy winners can be found here.